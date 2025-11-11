HC grants time till Nov 20 to TN govt to file draft SOP to regulate political rallies

Chennai, Nov 11 (PTI) The Madras High Court on Tuesday granted time till November 20 to the Tamil Nadu government to file the final draft Standard Operational Procedure (SOP) to regulate political rallies in the state.

The first bench comprising Chief Justice M M Srivastava and Justice G Arul Murugan posted to November 21, further hearing of a batch of petitions on the matter.

The petitions sought various reliefs in the wake of September 27 Karur stampede, which claimed 41 lives during actor-politician, Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam chief Vijay's rally.

The bench permitted the AIADMK party and Desiya Makkal Sakthi Katchi to implead themselves in the case.

When the petitions came up for hearing, Additional Advocate General J Ravindran submitted that an all party meeting was conducted on November 6.

In that meeting, 20 recognised political parties participated and the draft SOP was circulated to them and the matter was discussed and their suggestions were received.

The draft SOP was sent to 40 registered political parties and their suggestions were invited till November 10. Some of them have sent their suggestions and others are yet to send.

Intervening at this juncture, the bench said the state need not wait for their reply and it can proceed further.

The political parties have to apply for their meetings/rallies well in advance and reply should be given 5 days prior to the meetings/rallies.

The framing of SOP was to ensure that whenever political parties and other organisations conduct rallies/meetings, stampede should not happen, the bench added.

AAG Ravindran sought one more month to file the final draft SOP.

Opposing this plea, Advocate AP Suryaprakasam, appearing for Desiya Makkal Sakthi Katchi submitted that granting one month time was unfair.

The assembly elections is due soon (due in April 2026).

Granting 10 days time to file the final draft SOP, the bench said it was not to restrict rallies, but it was to regulate. PTI COR VGN KH