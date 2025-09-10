HC grants time to Nayanthara docu maker over allegations of using clips from 'Chandramukhi' movie

Chennai, Sep 10 (PTI) The Madras High Court has granted time till October 6 to Tarc Studios to respond to allegations of using clips from film 'Chandramukhi' in actress Nayanthara's documentary.

The petitioner AB International, which has the copyright to Rajinikanth starrer blockbuster 'Chandramukhi', in which Nayanthara also starred, has alleged use of scenes from it and has filed a petition in the High Court in this regard.

In its petition, the firm said that though it had sent notice seeking removal of Chandramukhi scenes from Nayanthara's documentary and Rs 5 crore damages as well, they have not stopped using it.

The petitioner prayed that the respondent documentary maker should be restrained from using Chandramukhi scenes; such scenes already used in the Nayanthara documentary should be removed and book of accounts showing profits earned should be submitted.

When the petition came up before Justice Senthil Kumar for hearing, counsel for Tarc Studios submitted that talks were being held in this regard.

However, the petitioner's counsel said there was no information on any such talks and also submitted that counter-affidavit had not been filed.

The Judge posted further hearing on the matter to October 6 and granted Tarc Studios time till then to submit its counter petition.

Actress Nayanthara's documentary (Nayanthara:Beyond the fairy tale), produced by Tarc Stuido was released in November 2024 and it was streamed in Netflix.

Wunderbar Films of actor Dhanush had alleged use of content from 'Naanum Rowdy Dhaan' movie in the documentary and Rs 1 crore was sought in damages and the matter is pending. PTI COR VGN KH