HC grants two additional meetings to Kejriwal with lawyers every week in jail

New Delhi, Jul 25 (PTI) The Delhi High Court has permitted Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to hold two additional virtual meetings with his lawyers every week in jail, saying special situations call for special remedies.

Kejriwal, lodged in judicial custody in the alleged excise scam, was hitherto entitled to two meetings with his lawyers a week, in accordance with prison rules.

Justice Neena Bansal Krishna granted the relief to Kejriwal in recognition of his fundamental right to fair trial and effective legal representation.

The AAP leader’s counsel had submitted he was facing around 35 cases across the country, and for a fair trial, he required two additional meetings with his lawyers via video conference.

The plea was vehemently opposed by the counsel for the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Tihar jail authorities.

The AAP leader was arrested by the CBI on June 26 from Tihar Jail, where he was lodged in judicial custody in a connected money laundering case filed by the ED.

Kejriwal, who was arrested by the ED on March 21, was granted bail by the trial court in the money laundering case on June 20. However, the trial court's order was stayed by the high court.

The Supreme Court granted him interim bail on July 12 in the money laundering case till a larger bench considers three questions on the aspect of "need and necessity of arrest" under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

He is yet to secure bail in the corruption case registered by the CBI in connection with the alleged excise scam. The excise policy was scrapped in 2022 after the Delhi lieutenant governor ordered a CBI probe into alleged irregularities and corruption involving its formulation and execution.

According to the CBI and the ED, irregularities were committed while modifying the excise policy and undue favours extended to licence holders.