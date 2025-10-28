HC halts govt order mandating prior permission for pvt organisation activities in public premises

Bengaluru, Oct 28 (PTI) In a setback to the Siddaramaiah-led Congress government, the Karnataka High Court on Tuesday stayed the state's recent directive mandating prior permission by private organisations for conducting activities on government premises.

The government had issued the order on October 18, requiring private organisations, associations, and groups to seek approval before using government property or public spaces for their activities.

While the government order does not specifically name RSS, the provisions of the order are said to be aimed at impacting the activities of the Hindu right wing organisation, including its route marches.

The order was based on a recent Cabinet decision, prompted by Panchayat Raj and IT/BT Minister Priyank Kharge's letter to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah seeking a ban on RSS' activities in public places.

The opposition BJP had also criticised the move, alleging that it was intended to curb the programmes and marches of the RSS.