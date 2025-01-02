HC has censured opposition over student case, says Minister Regupathy

Chennai, Jan 2 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Law Minister S Regupathy on Thursday said the Madras High Court has censured opposition parties for their 'publicity centric approach,' over the university student sexual assault case.

Advertisment

The 'lies of opposition parties,' including the AIADMK, over the varsity student case, have been exposed by the government and the probe is on, he said. However, AIADMK general secretary and leader of opposition, Edappadi K Palaniswami is daily uttering lies, the Minister alleged.

"Today, the Madras High Court has censured opposition parties, saying they are approaching this issue merely from the standpoint of publicity," the Minister said in a statement.

Further, he said: "We have been saying this from day one. Today, the High Court itself has confirmed that. Still, Palaniswami is not shy of repeating his lie." Also, Regupathy alleged: "Palaniswami is doing cheap politics on the Anna University student case to regain his lost political influence." The Minister said the AIADMK chief was peddling lies as he feared losing control of his party against the background of wrangle over the two-leaves party symbol.

Advertisment

Opposition parties including the AIADMK and BJP have staged protests over the issue.

Reportedly, Gnanasekaran, the accused in the assault case had spoken to a person over the phone, whom he addressed as 'Sir.' Palaniswami had demanded to know the identity of that person and sought the arrest of true culprits. "True offenders must be punished, who is that sir? the AIADMK chief had asked. PTI VGN ROH