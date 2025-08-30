HC has not cancelled SI recruitment but has forwarded observations to govt: Rajasthan law minister

Jodhpur, Aug 30 (PTI) Rajasthan Law Minister Jogaram Patel claimed on Saturday that the high court has not cancelled the SI recruitment exam 2021 but has forwarded its observations to the government.

"These observations will be examined and then referred to the Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC)," he told reporters, adding that the court has directed that they be duly investigated before being placed before the RPSC.

He emphasised that the observations are highly significant.

"We have received a copy of the court order just now and the law department is examining it. Our view is that the next step be taken only after a detailed perusal of the order and opinion of the department," he said.

The minister said the court has put a question mark on all the chairmen and members appointed during the Congress regime and has given directions for an inquiry against them.

A thorough investigation has been directed by the court and RPSC should undergo complete scrutiny and reorganisation, he said.

"In one sense, the court has commended the BJP government and said that as soon as the SI recruitment paper leak came to light, the government immediately initiated an inquiry, set up a Special Investigation Team (SIT), and registered the first case," he said.

On August 28, in a 202-page judgment, Justice Sameer Jain, delivering the verdict, said that the "active involvement of the RPSC Chairman along with six members also came to light" in the paper leak.

Additional Advocate General Vigyan Shah, who represented the state, had said, "The SIT report, FIRs registered, has found that the then RPSC members Babulal Katara, Ramu Raika were involved and there were irregularities in the recruitment process." "The court has made sharp comments on the functioning of RPSC and cancelled the recruitment exam." The order said, "The Court deems it absolutely necessary, must and appropriate to cancel the impugned recruitment process of Sub-Inspectors 21...."