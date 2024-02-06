HC hears arguments on plea challenging order allowing Hindu prayers in Gyanvapi mosque cellar

Prayagraj, Feb 6 (PTI) The Allahabad High Court on Tuesday heard both the sides on the Gyanvapi mosque committee's appeal challenging the Varanasi district court order allowing Hindu prayers in a cellar of the mosque.

Justice Rohit Ranjan Agrawal heard the Hindu and Muslim parties and said the hearing would continue on Wednesday.

The Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee, which looks after the affairs of the mosque in Varanasi adjacent to the Kashi Vishwanath temple, has filed the plea challenging the Varanasi court order allowing prayers in the southern cellar of the Gyanvapi mosque.