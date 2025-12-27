HC hears habeas corpus plea of AAP MLA Mehraj Malik, lists matter for Jan 29

Jammu, Dec 27 (PTI) The High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh on Saturday heard a habeas corpus petition of detained Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Mehraj Malik and listed the matter for further hearing on January 29 next year.

Malik, who is president of J&K unit of AAP, was detained under stringent Public Safety Act (PSA) on September 8 and is presently lodged in Kathua jail.

On September 24, Malik filed a habeas corpus petition, challenging his detention and has claimed Rs 5 crore compensation.

The AAP said in a statement that the habeas corpus petition of Malik was listed before Justice Mohd Yousaf Wani of the high court.

"When the matter was taken up for hearing, senior advocate Rahul Pant, advocates S S Ahmed, M Iqbal Khan, Appu Singh Slathia , M Zulkarnain Chowdhary and Tariq Mughal appeared on behalf of the petitioner," it said.

“The court has heard the matter at length and has listed the matter as item No. 1 on January 29, 2026,” the party added. PTI TAS TAS SKY SKY