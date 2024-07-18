HC holds DDA, VC guilty of contempt in land allotment case, asks officials to appear

New Delhi, Jul 18 (PTI) The Delhi High Court on Thursday held the DDA and its officials, including the vice chairman, guilty of willfully and deliberately disobeying judicial orders by not executing conveyance deed of a plot in the name of a woman.

The high court asked the DDA vice chairman and deputy director (land disposal) to personally appear before it on August 30.

“In view of the foregoing discussion, respondent no.2/ DDA and its officials are held guilty for willful and deliberate disobedience of the directions of this court and should be proceeded under Sections 117 and 128 of the Contempt of Courts Act, 1971,” said Justice Dharmesh Sharma.

The high court directed the DDA, through its vice chairman, to execute within four weeks a conveyance deed in favour of the petitioner woman regarding a property in Rohini’s Sector 8 here.

“The entire cost of the conveyance deed including the cost of stamp papers and the registration charge shall be borne by the respondent No.2/ DDA.

“Lastly, issue notice to the Vice Chairman, DDA, as also Prashant Prasad…, Deputy Director (Land Disposal), LAB (Residential), DDA, Vikas Sadan, New Delhi, to appear before this court in person and show cause as to why they be not punished and sentenced in accordance with law for committing contempt of this court….,” the court said in the order.

Initially, the woman had approached the high court seeking allotment of a plot which was earlier allotted to her deceased husband and later cancelled despite full payment.

Later, another plot was allotted which was involved in some litigation after which the woman approached the high court which allowed her plea.

However, despite repeated assurances the DDA failed to allot the plot to the woman and allegedly disobeyed the court order.

The DDA’s counsel submitted that the woman was not entitled for the Rohini plot since her husband was initially allotted a plot under the lower/ middle income group scheme of the DDA, whereas this plot falls under mixed land use area.

The counsel said since the plot at Rohini has not been put in auction, it would not only be against the public policy but also in violation of the statutory laws and, therefore, the question of executing the conveyance or lease deed in favour of the petitioner does not arise.

The court, however, said it unhesitatingly finds that the DDA officials are guilty of committing civil contempt for willful disobedience of the previous judicial order.