HC initiates contempt case against lawyer for 'defamatory, scandalous' remarks against judge

Mumbai, Sep 17 (PTI) The Bombay High Court on Wednesday initiated a suo motu criminal contempt case against a lawyer for the "disparaging, scandalous and defamatory" statements made by him against a sitting judge of the HC.

The high court ordered for a criminal suo motu contempt case to be registered against advocate Nilesh Ojha, and said he shall file his statement within four weeks as to why a charge be not framed against him under the Contempt of Courts Act.

The bench posted the matter for further hearing on October 16.

This is the second contempt proceedings against Ojha for his statements against the same judge.

The court noted that the conduct of the applicant contemnor - Nilesh Ojha - in attempting to castigate the character of a sitting HC judge does not seem to be done in the exercise of the right of fair and reasonable criticism.

A five-judge bench, comprising Chief Justice Shree Chandrashekhar, Justices M S Sonak, Ravindra Ghuge, A S Gadkari and B P Colabawalla, in its order said the application was filed with an intent to cause embarrassment to the sitting judge and to deter her from discharging her judicial functions.

The expressions used in the application are disparaging in character and derogatory to the dignity of the sitting judge of this high court, it added.

"The use of such expressions against a sitting judge of this court prima facie tends to scandalise the authority of the court," the HC said.

The bench said it was of the prima facie opinion that the statements made by Ojha in the application interferes with the proper administration of law and justice, and the derogatory statements made against a sitting judge of HC offend the dignity of the court and are calculated to undermine the confidence of the public in the integrity of the judge.

Ojha is already facing contempt proceedings for making remarks against the same sitting judge during a press conference he had conducted over the plea filed by Satish Salian, seeking a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe against Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aditya Thackeray in connection with the death of his daughter Disha Salian.

Satish Salian in the plea had alleged that his daughter was raped and murdered.

Ojha later filed an application seeking to implead the sitting justice of the HC as a respondent in his petition seeking discharge from the earlier contempt proceedings.

According to Ojha, it was the sitting justice who had complained about him to the Chief Justice pursuant to which the contempt proceedings were initiated and hence she was a complainant.

The high court noted in its order that in a suo motu proceedings, the person who brings to the notice the contumacious conduct of the contemnor cannot be added as a respondent for the purpose of cross-examination.

"He or she is not treated as a complainant or considered a necessary or proper party in the contempt proceedings," the HC said.

The court, while dismissing the application, noted that it has used scandalous and scurrilous expressions such as forgery, bias, discriminatory conduct, suppression, dishonesty and conspiracy.

The choice of words and language used in the interim application are defamatory, the court said, adding the same are made with an intent to scandalise the court in such a way as to create distrust in the people's mind and impair the confidence of the people in the court and judge.

The conduct and endeavour of the contemnor (Ojha) is to create a general dissatisfaction in the minds of people about the judicial determination of the sitting judge, the HC said.

"The scurrilous attack on the integrity and honesty of 'X' (sitting judge) is calculated to cause irreparable harm to the reputation and character of 'X' who was seized with the case on the judicial side," the bench added.

The court also issued a warning to the 15 advocates who appeared for Ojha, and said they have to remain alive at all times to their professional duties and bear in mind that what may be lawful and proper for a member of the society may still not be proper or rather improper for them. PTI SP NP