HC initiates contempt proceedings against LDF, Congress leaders over road blockages for meetings

Kochi, Jan 9 (PTI) The Kerala High Court on Thursday initiated contempt proceedings against CPI(M) state secretary M V Govindan, CPI state secretary Binoy Viswam, and various other LDF and Congress leaders over the blocking of roads for public meetings and protests.

A division bench of Justices Anil K Narendran and Muralee Krishna S directed the Left and Congress leaders, including Ernakulam DCC president Mohammed Shiyas, as well as senior police officers involved, to appear before the court on February 10 to explain the charges against them.

The direction came on a petition seeking contempt of court proceedings against CPI(M) state secretary M V Govindan for allegedly violating judicial directions by holding meetings that blocked public roads and margins.

The plea was filed in connection with CPI(M)'s Palayam area conference held outside the Vanchiyoor court complex and police station in Thiruvananthapuram city on December 5, 2024.

Subsequently, the court expanded the scope of the proceedings to include various other protests and public meetings by CPI and Congress in other parts of the state.

The bench stated that neither the ruling front nor the opposition in the state could be permitted to hold public meetings that obstruct people's right of way on roads and footpaths.

On Thursday, the bench clarified that the area conference at Vanchiyoor was not part of any protest but was akin to a normal event held in an auditorium.

It said such incidents were recurring and could no longer be seen as a trivial matter. PTI COR HMP HMP ROH