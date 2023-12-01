HC initiates suo-motu petition on police assault on advocate

Bengaluru, Dec 1 (PTI) The Karnataka High Court on Friday recorded the suspension of six police officers involved in an assault against an advocate in Chikkamagaluru while hearing a suo-motu petition.

"Considering the seriousness of the matter and the fact that there was dereliction of duty by six police officers of Chikkamagaluru Town Police Station, of which one is an assistant sub-inspector, four are constables and one is a sub-inspector, they are kept under suspension by an office order dated December 1,” said the court in its order, after noting a submission by the Advocate General.

The court also asked the advocates to not take "extreme steps" like abstaining from court proceedings.

The case pertains to one advocate Preetham who was stopped by the police on market road on Thursday night for riding a bike without helmet. After an argument, he was taken to the police station where he was allegedly beaten up.

After protests by advocates, a case was registered against the six policemen.

The Advocate General filed a memo before the bench of Chief Justice Prasanna B Varale and Justice Krishna S Dixit giving details of the action taken by the police department in the issue.

"Considering the severity of the case, the investigation has been handed over to Shailendra H M, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Chikkamagaluru Sub-Division," the court recorded.

Advocates’ Association, Bengaluru President Vivek Subba Reddy, stationed in Chikkamagaluru after the incident, appeared for the hearing through video conferencing. The court informed him of the cooperation of the senior officers of the police department.

Reddy assured the court that he would share the information with the Bar Association of Chikkamagaluru and ask the lawyers there to attend court as usual. PTI CORR KSU SDP ANE