HC issues direction to govt on audio announcements in private buses

Bengaluru, Nov 9 (PTI) The High Court of Karnataka on Thursday said the Government on its own should direct private bus operators to install audio announcement systems to help visually-challenged passengers.

Asking the government to issue a circular in this regard, the division bench of Chief Justice Prasanna B Varale and Justice Krishna S Dixit said, "Needless to state, such circulars would be additional circulars for fixing such facilities for those operators who have already received permission for plying buses and it would be pre-condition to those operator seeking fresh permission from State Government for plying buses." The HC also gave four weeks to the Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) and the State government to file affidavits on the action taken by them in regards to implementing the system in the corporation's buses.

The HC also directed the petitioner to submit a representation to the authorities on suggestions to make the mobile commuter app disabled-friendly.

Shreyas N, a visually challenged person, had filed the PIL seeking a direction to the government to install audio alert system in public transport corporation buses similar to the ones found on the Namma Metro.

Such a system was introduced on a trial basis in some BMTC buses a few years ago and then discontinued.

Earlier, the HC had directed the state government to come up with its suggestions on the issue and become a role model to other states. PTI COR RS SS