HC issues notice to CM Fadnavis in petition challenging his 2024 assembly poll win

Nagpur, Apr 17 (PTI) The Nagpur bench of Bombay High Court on Thursday issued notice to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in a poll petition challenging his 2024 win from the Nagpur South West assembly seat.

The poll petition was filed in January by Congress' Prafulla Vinodrao Gudadhe, who had lost to Fadnavis by a margin of 39,710 votes.

In the plea, Gudadhe alleged procedural lapses and corrupt practices and had sought that the HC declare Fadnavis' win "null and void".

Justice Pravin Patil took up the plea for hearing in his chamber on Thursday and issued notice to the respondent (Fadnavis).

"Justice Pravin Patil issued summons (notice) to CM Fadnavis returnable on May 8," Gudadhe's lawyer Pavan Dahat told PTI.

On the next date, the chief minister's legal representative will have to appear in court and respond to the petition.

Several mandatory provisions were not followed during the polls held in November last year, Gudadhe's lawyers Dahat and AB Moon claimed.

The Mahayuti swept the assembly polls, winning 230 seats in the 288-member Maharashtra assembly, following which Fadnavis became CM.

Meanwhile, the High Court also issued summons (notices) to BJP MLA Mohan Mate from Nagpur West and Kirtikumar Bhangdia from Chimur seat in Chandrapur district in similar election petitions. PTI CLS SP BNM