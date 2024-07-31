HC issues notice to EC on plea challenging election of Indore BJP Lok Sabha member

Indore, Jul 31 (PTI) The Madhya Pradesh High Court on Wednesday issued a notice to the Election Commission of India (ECI) seeking its response to a petition challenging the election of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) politician Shankar Lalwani as the Lok Sabha MP from Indore on grounds of alleged irregularities.

Besides the ECI, Justice Pranay Verma of the Indore bench of the HC also issued notices to the state's chief electoral officer (CEO), district election officer and Lalwani on the petition filed by ex-airman Dharmendra Singh Jhala.

The single bench listed the matter for further hearing on September 2.

In his petition, Jhala contended he had filed his nomination as an independent candidate from the Indore Lok Sabha constituency, but his papers were withdrawn without his knowledge using his forged signature.

He prayed the HC to declare Lalwani's election as the Indore Lok Sabha MP null and void for alleged irregularities.

Polling in Indore was held on May 13 and result was declared on June 4 along with other Lok Sabha seats in the country.

Sitting MP and BJP candidate Lalwani defeated his nearest rival, Bahujan Samaj Party candidate Sanjay Solanki, with a record margin of 11.75 lakh votes. This was the biggest victory margin in the 18th Lok Sabha elections.

It was a cakewalk for Lalwani after Congress candidate Akshay Kanti Bam withdrew his nomination from the prestigious constituency.