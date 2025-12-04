HC issues notice to ED to file response in Soren's petition challenging summons

Ranchi, Dec 4 (PTI) The Jharkhand High Court on Thursday directed the Enforcement Directorate to file its response in a petition filed by Chief Minister Hemant Soren, challenging the summons issued to him in an alleged land scam case.

An MP-MLA court had issued a summons to Soren to appear in a case filed by the Enforcement Directorate. The ED had moved the court after Soren did not turn up for questioning on the basis of earlier notices issued to him.

The high court said it may again hear the matter on December 18.

In the meantime, it directed the MP-MLA court to adjust the proceedings of the case on December 12.

The HC also recorded the undertaking given by Soren to appear before the MP-MLA court on December 6.