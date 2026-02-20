HC issues notice to producers of ‘The Kerala Story 2’, CBFC on plea to quash certification

Kochi, Feb 20 (PTI) The Kerala High Court has issued notice to the producers of “The Kerala Story 2 – Goes Beyond”, the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) and the Union Government on a petition filed by a Kannur native seeking quashing of the film’s certification and direction for modifications, including reconsideration of its title.

The petitioner, Sreedev Namboodiri of Kannavam in Kannur district, has arrayed the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, the CBFC, and producer Vipul Amrutlal Shah as respondents in the writ petition filed on February 18.

A bench of Justice Bechu Kurian Thomas, considering the petition on Thursday, issued notices to all respondents and posted the matter for further hearing on February 24.

The petition stated that it approached the court after being aggrieved by the grant of certification to the film titled “The Kerala Story 2 – Goes Beyond” by the CBFC allegedly without due compliance with the statutory mandate under the Cinematograph Act, 1952.

The film is scheduled for release on February 27.

According to the petition, the grievance arises from the teaser and trailer of the film, which portray narratives involving women from multiple states, yet brand the content as “The Kerala Story”, thereby associating alleged incidents of terrorism, forced conversion and demographic conspiracy exclusively with the state of Kerala.

“Such a portrayal has the potential to stigmatise an entire regional population, disturb public order, and incite communal and regional disharmony,” the petition said.

The petitioner submitted that the first part of the movie had earlier generated serious controversy on account of alleged false claims, which were noted during proceedings before the Supreme Court.

“Despite this background, the CBFC granted certification to the sequel without adequate examination of its impact on public order, decency and morality, as mandated under Section 5B of the Cinematograph Act, 1952. The concluding statements in the teaser and trailer allegedly amount to a call for retaliatory action, creating a real and imminent apprehension of law and order issues,” the petition said.

The petitioner further said he approached the court seeking appropriate writs to prevent irreparable harm, uphold constitutional guarantees under Articles 14, 19(2) and 21, and ensure that statutory duties are discharged in accordance with law.

He sought an order quashing the certification granted by the CBFC and directing reconsideration of the certification.

He also prayed to the court to suspend the release of the movie pending disposal of the petition and to direct appropriate modifications, including reconsideration of the title and insertion of adequate disclaimers, to prevent regional vilification and disturbance of public order.