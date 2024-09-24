HC issues notice to SP MP on plea challenging election from Mohanlalganj LS seat

Lucknow, Sep 24 (PTI) The Allahabad High Court on Tuesday issued a notice to member of Parliament RK Chaudhary on a plea challenging his recent election from Mohanlalganj Lok Sabha constituency on a Samajwadi Party ticket.

Justice Jaspreet Singh of the Lucknow bench passed the order on an election petition by one Gyani.

The petitioner alleged that Chaudhary had violated the provisions of Section 123(3) of the Representation of People Act, 1951.

"The votes had been garnered on the basis of caste, community and religion and so the election of Chaudhary is liable to be set aside," the petitioner's counsel had submitted.

The bench said that the matter required consideration and issued a notice to Chaudhary.

The next hearing is on November 19.