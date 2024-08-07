HC issues notices on PIL alleging deaths of horses, mules on Chardham Yatra

Nainital, Aug 7 (PTI) The Uttarakhand High Court issued notices on Wednesday to the district panchayats of Chamoli, Uttarkashi and others on a PIL alleging continuous deaths of horses and mules on the Chardham Yatra route.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Ritu Bahri and Justice Rakesh Thapliyal issued the notices while hearing the public interest litigation (PIL) matter filed by animal rights activist Gauri Maulekhi and social worker Ajay Gautam.

As many as 600 horses have died during the Chardham Yatra so far, the plea said.

There is a threat of diseases spreading in the area due to this, it added.

Horses and mules should also be provided medical facilities like humans, the petition said.

It further said the crowd in the Chardham Yatra is continuously increasing due to which there is a shortage of food and shelter.

Devotees should be sent for the yatra in accordance with the carrying capacity of the horses and mules, it said. PTI COR ALM RC