HC issues notices to Jalna civic body, Maharashtra govt over poor road conditions

Jalna, Feb 27 (PTI) The Aurangabad bench of Bombay High Court has issued notices to Jalna Municipal Corporation and Maharashtra government over poor road conditions.

The court's order of last week came on a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by social activist and advocate Mahesh Dhannawat through advocate Rupesh Jaiswal.

A division bench comprising Justices Mangesh Patil and Prafulla Khubalkar has sought responses from the concerned authorities and scheduled the next hearing for March 19.

Dhannawat's plea claimed people were impacted with potholes and open manholes and urged the court to direct authorities to carry out immediate repairs. PTI COR BNM