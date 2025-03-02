HC Judge’s car hits police escort vehicle, no one injured

Deoria (UP), Mar 2 (PTI) A vehicle carrying Allahabad High Court Justice Rajeev Kumar Singh hit a police escort vehicle here, police said on Sunday.

No one was injured in the incident, police said.

Circle Officer (CO) Sanjay Kumar Reddy said that the incident occurred on Saturday at Subhash Chowk on Civil Lines Road under the Kotwali police station limits when the judge’s car hit the police escort vehicle moving ahead of it.

Justice Singh, was going to attend an event when the accident took place, Reddy said.

The incident took place as the escort vehicle’s driver suddenly applied the brakes, causing the judge’s car to hit it from behind. The front portion of the judge’s vehicle was severely damaged, the official added.

Additional Director General (ADG) of Police, GK Goswami, was also present in the car.

The CO stated that an investigation would be conducted to determine responsibility for the accident. PTI CORR ABN HIG