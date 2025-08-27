HC junks Asaram's plea for extending interim bail

Jodhpur, August 27 (PTI) The Jodhpur bench of the Rajasthan High Court on Wednesday dismissed self-styled godman Asaram's plea for an extension of interim bail in a 2013 rape case, ruling out any critical health situation.

His bail term will be ending on August 29, following which he is required to surrender in Jodhpur Central Jail.

A division bench of Justices Dinesh Mehta and Vinit Kumar Mathur relied on the medical report of doctors of Ahmedabad Civil Hospital, indicating Asaram's illness was not critical enough to merit further extension of his bail.

While turning down the plea, the bench allowed prison authorities to provide him with a wheelchair and the assistance of an aide during custody.

The court, however, permitted him to be taken to AIIMS Jodhpur for examination if required.

Asaram's interim bail was previously extended on the basis of medical reports pointing to critical cardiac issues.

The court then directed a panel of cardiologists and neurologists at the Ahmedabad government hospital to carry out a comprehensive health check-up by a medical board comprising doctors from Ahmedabad hospital. The findings of his report were placed before the court today.

On the other hand, in a similar matter, Asaram is out on interim bail granted by the Gujrat high court, until September 3.

The Gujarat High Court, citing his admission in the ICU and reports describing his condition as critical, extended his interim bail until September 3, in an order passed on August 19. PTI COR AMK AMK