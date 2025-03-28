HC junks man's prayer on non-consideration of plea to CBDT for probe against judge

New Delhi, Mar 28 (PTI) The Delhi High Court on Friday refused to pass suo motu directions on a person's claim that his complaint to the chairman of the Central Board of Direct Taxes for investigation against a judge has not been considered.

Without naming the judge, the litigant said, "I don't want hundreds of judges to be maligned because of one person".

To this, a bench headed by Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya said, "nobody wants that".

The mentioning was made before a bench of Chief Justice Upadhyaya and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela amid the ongoing controversy over alleged discovery of semi-burnt stash of cash from the official residence of Justice Yashwant Varma.

The man said he was aggrieved due to non-consideration of his complaint made to the chairman of the CBDT for ordering civil investigation against the judge concerned.

On being questioned by the bench as to what he wanted here and whether he has filed any petition in the high court, the man said, "Your lordship can you please take suo motu on this and pass directions".

The bench made it clear that he was no one to suggest this and "suo motu cognisance is for the court and not for you".

When the man said, "Then I will file a public interest litigation with CVC complaint and police complaint", the bench shot back, "You do whatever you want, we are not sitting here to advise you". PTI SKV SKV DV DV