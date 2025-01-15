HC junks PIL against CM Atishi for 'allowing' party's Sisodia to use govt bungalow

New Delhi, Jan 15 (PTI) The Delhi High Court on Wednesday dismissed a PIL seeking action against Chief Minister Atishi for allegedly allowing AAP leader Manish Sisodia to use the official residence allotted to her.

A bench of acting Chief Justice Vibhu Bakhru and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela refused to pass any direction on the plea and said the authorities were fully competent to take action in case of any illegality.

"We don't consider it apposite to pass any such orders. In case there any rules are being violated, the authorities concerned are fully competent to take action as required. The petition is accordingly dismissed," the bench ordered.

Petitioner Sanjeev Jain claimed Sisodia, along with his family members, was staying in Atishi's official residence even after he resigned from the ministerial post his arrest in the excise policy case.

The petitioner said Atishi was allotted the official bungalow in March, 2023, but she never raised any objection.

Arguing a government-allotted bungalow could not be permitted to be used by a third party without due permission, the plea sought a direction for recovery of damages over the alleged "misappropriation" in the case.

The plea alleged Aatishi allowing Sisodia's family to reside in the official bungalow was a "clear-cut misuse" of the property meant for her personal use in violation of settled rules and regulations.

"It is, therefore, most respectfully prayed...issue the direction to take stern action against Atishi Marlena as per law for allowing Manish Sisodia and his family members to use government allotted bungalow thereby recover the damage," it said. PTI ADS AMK