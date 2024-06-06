HC junks PIL to direct BCCI, Delhi Capitals to pay police for security at IPL matches

New Delhi, Jun 6 (PTI) The Delhi High Court has dismissed a public interest litigation (PIL) seeking a direction to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and Delhi Capitals to pay the Delhi Police for the security provided by them for the Indian Premier League (IPL) matches.

The petitioner, who said he is a social activist, asserted that for IPL matches held in Mumbai and Jaipur, the issue of payment for police deployment was considered by the respective high courts.

A bench headed by Acting Chief Justice Manmohan observed that the Centre and the Delhi Police have chosen to not charge any fee for the IPL matches held in the national capital. This, it said, was a policy decision requiring no interference by the court.

"We do not find any merit in the submission of the petitioner that there is notional amount due and payable by Respondent Nos. 1 and 2 (BCCI and Delhi Capitals) to Union of India and/or Delhi Police for the past matches held until 2022. The present petition is accordingly dismissed," the bench, also comprising Justice Manmeet PS Arora, said in an order passed on May 28.

The court, however, clarified that its order shall not be construed as restricting or prohibiting the Delhi Police from raising any fees for past or future dues, if it so decides.

The petitioner contended that there was no cause for Delhi Police to not charge BCCI and Delhi Capitals for the security provided during the IPL matches.

He stated IPL matches have been held in Delhi since 2008, and if the police recovers fee for all the matches held till date, it would be entitled to a large sum.

The counsel for the Centre said there is no amount due and payable by the BCCI and Delhi Capitals to the Delhi Police as no fee was negotiated for security deployed during IPL matches.

The court observed that in the case of Maharashtra Police, records showed that they had negotiated a fee for providing security during the IPL matches held in Mumbai, which led to a PIL in the Bombay High Court over alleged non-payment. The PIL was disposed of after the payment was made.

Similarly, the Rajasthan High Court also dealt with the issue of default in payment of dues by the sponsors and organisers of IPL matches for the services rendered by the Rajasthan Police, it noted.

"However, in the present case, as noted above and admitted by the Petitioner, the Union of India and Delhi Police had elected not to charge any fee from Respondent Nos. 1 and 2 for the IPL matches held at Delhi. Consequently, there are no outstanding dues payable by Respondent Nos. 1 and 2 to either Union of India or Delhi Police," the court said.

"We are of the considered opinion that no directions, as prayed for in the present petition, are maintainable," the court stated.