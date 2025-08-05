HC lauds 'successful' relocation of hawkers in Meghalaya

Shillong, Aug 5 (PTI) The Meghalaya High Court on Tuesday lauded the “peaceful and successful” implementation of the relocation of roadside vendors from Khyndailad area here.

The court’s observation was based on a report submitted by Special Officer Subhasis Chakrawarty, who was appointed by it to supervise the process.

"It appears from this report and the submission made before us that the exercise has been peaceful and successful," a bench headed by Chief Justice I P Mukerji said.

According to government records, a digital survey conducted between December 2023 and January 2024 identified 1,400 street vendors across 23 locations in Shillong.

Of these, about 760 vendors were found to be eligible under the Street Vendors (Protection of Livelihood and Regulation of Street Vending) Act, 2014.

In the Khyndailad area alone, 457 vendors were surveyed and 407 declared eligible.

The Shillong Municipal Board has since begun relocating the licensed vendors to designated vending zones in various parts of the city.

As part of the rehabilitation process, the state government has sanctioned Rs 20,000 per relocated vendor as compensation, and on Tuesday, the first installment of Rs 10,000 was disbursed to hawkers, who had shifted to the new vending zones.

However, the Shillong Roadside Hawkers' Association submitted representations on July 25 and August 1, alleging that several eligible vendors were arbitrarily left out of the final list and denied vending certificates.

Taking note of the complaints, the Special Officer wrote to the Chief Executive Officer of the Shillong Municipal Board on July 29, seeking a response.

The Board's counsel assured the court that a detailed affidavit would be filed.

The case will be heard again on August 13. PTI JOP RBT