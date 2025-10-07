HC lawyers in Nagpur condemn bid to attack CJI Gavai

Nagpur, Oct 6 (PTI) The High Court Bar Association (HCBA), Nagpur, on Monday condemned the attempt to attack Chief Justice of India BR Gavai during court proceedings and called for immediate and exemplary action against the individual involved.

The Association described the incident as a direct assault on the institution of the judiciary.

HCBA president Atul Pande expressed the Association’s unequivocal and strongest condemnation of the "shameful and deplorable" act committed by a so-called member of the legal fraternity, who attempted to throw a shoe at the Chief Justice during court proceedings.

"This disgraceful act is not only an affront to the dignity and majesty of the highest judicial office in the country, but also a direct assault on the institution of the judiciary itself,” the statement read.

The HCBA emphasised that such behaviour is abhorrent, intolerable, and entirely unbecoming of a member of the legal profession.

"The Chief Justice of India is not merely an individual, but a constitutional authority who embodies the independence and integrity of the Indian judiciary. Any attempt to intimidate, insult, or attack the Chief Justice, whether physically, verbally, or symbolically, is an attack on the rule of law and the democratic fabric of our nation", the statement added.

The HCBA reiterated its commitment to professional ethics and stated that advocacy is a solemn profession bound by decorum, responsibility, and integrity.

"We demand that relevant disciplinary authorities take immediate and exemplary action against the concerned individual. The legal fraternity must stand united in preserving the sanctity of the judicial system and upholding the values of civility, integrity, and respect for constitutional institutions.

"We express our complete solidarity with the Chief Justice of India and reaffirm our unwavering commitment to the independence and dignity of the judiciary," it said.

In a shocking incident, an elderly lawyer, Rakesh Kishore (71), attempted to hurl a shoe towards CJI Gavai in his courtroom in the Supreme Court in New Delhi on Monday, prompting the Bar Council of India to suspend his license with immediate effect.

According to lawyers, the incident occurred when the CJI-led bench was hearing the mentioning of cases by lawyers.

Kishore approached the dais on a raised platform, removed his shoe, and tried to throw it towards the judges. Alert security personnel present inside the courtroom immediately intervened and foiled an apparent attack. PTI CLS NSK