HC lists for hearing on Sep 12 wrestlers' plea against WFI elections

New Delhi, Aug 8 (PTI) The Delhi High Court on Thursday listed for hearing on September 12 a petition by celebrated wrestlers Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik and her husband Satyawart Kadian for setting aside and declaring as illegal the elections held to elect the office bearers of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) last year.

Justice Purushaindra Kumar Kaurav asked the wrestlers, who were at the forefront of last year’s protest at Jantar Mantar demanding the arrest of outgoing WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh for the alleged sexual harassment of seven women grapplers, as well as the Centre and WFI to complete the pleadings in the matter in the meantime.

The senior counsel for the petitioners asserted that the WFI was being "manned by proxies" and objected to the presence of the current federation president Sanjay Singh at the Olympic Village in Paris, where he was "making decisions" in relation to Vinesh who was disqualified for being 100 gm overweight ahead of her 50 kg category gold medal bout.

Sanjay Singh, a Brij Bhushan loyalist, was elected the new WFI chief in the polls held on December 21, 2023.

"He (Sanjay Singh) is in Olympic village making decisions about what should happen to Vinesh Phogat," the senior lawyer for the petitioners submitted as he urged the court to take up the case on an urgent basis.

It is a matter of national interest, the counsel told court.

Central government counsel Anil Soni said the entire nation was with Phogat.

Meanwhile, the senior lawyer for the petitioners also mentioned the matter before another judge who had in May reserved the verdict on the issue of stay on the functioning of the WFI in its present form and preventing it from undertaking any activity as a national federation for the sport of wrestling.

The senior lawyer's request for fixing a date for pronouncement was turned down by the judge.

The petitioners had moved the high court earlier this year for setting aside and declaring as illegal the WFI elections.

The Centre had suspended the WFI on December 24, 2023, three days after it elected the new office bearers, for allegedly not following the provisions of its own constitution while taking decisions, and requested the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) to constitute an ad-hoc committee to manage and control its affairs.

In February, the world wrestling body -- UWW -- lifted the suspension, leading to the IOA also dissolving its ad-hoc committee for wrestling in March.

On March 4, the court had issued notice to the Central government, WFI and the ad-hoc committee of WFI on the petition by the top grapplers.

The plea has contended that the WFI elections were in blatant violation of the Sports Code and sought a direction to the federation to "cease and desist" from undertaking any activity pertaining to the sport of wrestling.

The petitioners have also sought a direction to the ad-hoc committee to continue administering the day-to-day affairs and management of WFI or, in the alternative, appoint a retired Supreme Court judge as an administrator to take over the affairs and management of the sports body.

The petition claimed that WFI has been a "habitual offender" as it has deliberately flouted directions passed by the sports ministry and the ad-hoc committee on multiple occasions which adversely affected the career prospects of Indian wrestlers.