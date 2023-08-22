HC notice to Karnataka govt on Information Commission vacancy

Bengaluru, Aug 22 (PTI) The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday issued notice to the state government on a public interest litigation (PIL) regarding the pending vacancy for an Information Commissioner in Belagavi and over Kalaburgi's Information Commissioner functioning not from the designated place but from Bengaluru.

Advertisment

The PIL filed by advocate Sudha Katwa was heard by Division Bench Chief Justice Prasanna B Varale and Justice MGS Kamal.

The PIL claimed that Information Commissioner Ravindara Dhakappa, appointed for the Kalaburgi Bench, has been functioning from Bengaluru -- which is proving to be a hardship for the people. As far as the Belagavi bench is concerned, one post of Information Commissioner has been pending since April 2022. it said.

“Due to non-appointment of Information Commissioner at Belagavi and also non-shifting of Bench at Kalaburgi, the objects of the RTI Act are defeated. The victims of this North Karnataka (district) have to travel all the way to Bengaluru just to attend the hearing which is attributable to the negligence of the Government,” the PIL says. PTI CORR KSU ANE