HC notice to Maharashtra govt over plea challenging GR on cancellation of birth certificates

Jalna, Sep 11 (PTI) The Bombay High Court has issued a notice to the Maharashtra government over a petition that challenged its GR directing cancellation of all birth certificates issued by naib tehsildars after August 11, 2023.

The Nagpur bench of the high court issued the notice to the government and its officials, including chief secretary and collectors, on September 9 and sought their replies within two weeks.

The Government Resolution (GR) dated March 12 this year and a subsequent order dated March 17 directed that all birth certificates issued by naib tehsildars after August 11, 2023 be cancelled.

The high court was hearing a petition filed by the Association for Protection of Civil Rights (APCR).

The petitioners alleged that the GR and the subsequent order were "arbitrary, illegal, and in violation of the Registration of Births and Deaths Act, 2023, as well as Articles 14, 19, and 21 of the Constitution".

APCR's general secretary Shakir Shaikh said the government directives caused immense hardships to ordinary citizens, adding that the March 17 order cancelled thousands of birth certificates without giving an opportunity for hearing, thereby violating principles of natural justice.

The move caused widespread distress, particularly among the poor and underprivileged, as birth certificates are essential for availing crucial services such as Aadhaar, voter IDs, school admissions, and passports, he told the court.

The case was argued by advocates Firdous Mirza, Sayed Owas Ahmed, F Kashif, and Shoaib Inamdar.

The order for cancellation of birth certificates was issued in the wake of claims made by BJP leader Kirit Somaiya that thousands of fake birth certificates were obtained by Bangladeshi nationals to show themselves as Indian citizens. PTI COR NP