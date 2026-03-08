HC notice to Pankaja Munde, others over plea against Jalna district planning committee

Jalna (Maharashtra), Mar 8 (PTI) The Bombay High Court has issued notices to Maharashtra minister Pankaja Munde and other government officials in a petition challenging the legality of the Jalna District Planning Committee constituted by the state government.

Munde is the guardian minister of Jalna district.

While hearing a writ petition filed by local activist Bhausaheb Gore, the HC's division bench at Aurangabad, comprising Justice Vibha Kankanwadi and Justice Hiten Venegavkar, issued the notices to the state government and other respondents on March 4.

According to the petitioner, the District Planning Committee has allegedly been formed in violation of the law, resulting in illegal allocation of funds that are not being utilised for the intended purposes.

During the hearing, the petitioner's counsel submitted that Gore had earlier been appointed as a special invitee member of the committee under a Government Resolution (GR) dated August 22, 2024. However, his tenure has now ended, and he is no longer associated with the committee.

The petitioner claimed that he recently became aware that the constitution of the committee was allegedly not in accordance with the law, prompting him to file the writ petition.

The bench said it had perused the GR of August 22, 2024. However, at this preliminary stage, the court said it would not comment on the actions or decisions already taken by the existing committee.

The court stated that it would examine whether the composition of the committee is in accordance with the relevant legal provisions.

The HC issued notices to Munde, as well as the state rural development department secretary, divisional commissioner, district collector and others.

The respondents have been directed to file their reply by March 27 and provide a copy to the other side in advance.

The matter has been scheduled for the next hearing on April 1.