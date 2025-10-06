HC objects to prefixes 'Maharaj', 'Princess' in petitions by descendants of erstwhile Jaipur royal family

Jaipur, Oct 6 (PTI) The Rajasthan High Court has directed the descendants of the erstwhile Jaipur royal family to remove the prefixes "Maharaj" and "Princess" from their petitions in a house tax imposition case, warning that the case will be dismissed if the correction is not made by October 13.

Justice Mahendra Kumar Goyal issued the order last week in a 24-year-old case related to the imposition of house tax, filed by the legal heirs of the late Jagat Singh and Prithviraj Singh of the erstwhile Jaipur royal family.

The court took objection to the use of royal honorifics in the cause title and directed the petitioners to file amended documents. It said the case "shall stand dismissed without reference to the court" if the order is not complied with before the next hearing.

In its observations, the court referred to Article 363A of the Constitution, which abolished the privy purses and privileges of former royal families, and Article 14, which guarantees equality to all citizens.

The bench said no one can now claim or use such titles.