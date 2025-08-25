HC okays release of film 'based on' Yogi Adityanath without cuts; asks CBFC to issue certificate

Mumbai, Aug 25 (PTI) The Bombay High Court on Monday cleared the release of a film purportedly based on the life of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, citing that it found nothing objectionable in it.

A bench of Justices Revati Mohite Dere and Neela Gokhale directed the censor board to issue a certificate to the film, "Ajey: The Untold Story of a Yogi", and said that it can be released without any edits.

The bench said it had watched the movie and found nothing objectionable in it.

The movie, inspired by the book 'The Monk who became Chief Minister', hit a roadblock after the Central Board of Film Certification's (CBFC) refused to certify it, raising several objections, including non-submission of a no-objection certificate from the UP CM's office.

The censor board had flagged several scenes and dialogues in the movie and asked the makers to edit them.

The bench set aside the CBFC's orders, recommending cuts and edits to the movie.

The makers' counsel, Ravi Kadam and advocates Satatya Anand and Nikhil Aradhe, said that a three-line disclaimer stating the film is fictional and inspired by real events was included.

The court accepted the same. PTI SP ARU