HC order in MUDA case transfer plea: CM vowed to abide by legal process, says legal advisor

Bengaluru, Feb 7 (PTI) Expressing "happiness" over the Karnataka High Court rejecting a petition seeking transfer of MUDA site allotment case to the CBI, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah vowed to abide by the legal process, senior advocate and CM's legal advisor A S Ponnanna said on Friday.

Siddaramaiah is facing allegations of illegalities in Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) allotting 14 sites to his wife Parvathi B M in upmarket area, in lieu of the land it acquired from her.

"I have brought the verdict and its content to the notice of the Chief Minister, he expressed happiness. He said, let's bow down to the legal process. When earlier the order came against us, we said we will abide by the court's decision, today when the verdict has come in our favor too we say the same thing," Ponnanna, a Congress MLA said.

Speaking to reporters here, while listing out the grounds on which the court issued its order, he said, "we welcome and respect all the legal process, but we are opposed to the political misuse of agencies like CBI or ED." To a question on petitioner Snehamayi Krishna's plans to file an appeal against the High Court order in the Supreme Court, Ponnanna while raising questions about former's capacity to hire big lawyers to fight the case, said, "this is nothing but political, attempts are on to destabalise the government, but they are failing because of public support and law." In a relief to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Karnataka High Court on Friday dismissed a petition filed by RTI activist Snehamayi Krishna seeking a direction to transfer investigation into the MUDA site allotment case to the CBI.

In his petition, Snehamayi Krishna had contended that an impartial investigation is not possible since Siddaramaiah, being the Chief Minister, wields immense power and influence over the state departments, especially the state investigating agencies such as the police authorities and the Karnataka Lokayukta police.

Questioning multiple agencies probing the case, Deputy CM D K Shivakumar said, "When the Lokayukta and ED have investigated the case, how can the investigation be given to the third agency (CBI)? It cannot be given like that, there are numerous judgements. Even I'm fighting against it in the Supreme Court saying that the cases made against me are not right, only one agency should probe, there cannot be dual investigation.

Welcoming the High Court order Home Minister G Parameshwara said, it in a way questions as to how apprehensions can be raised on the Lokayukta probe.

"We have expected it (verdict), because there was nothing for the case to be handed over to the CBI. Also that there should be faith in the probe done by the Lokayukta. It can be said that the court has ordered keeping trust in the Lokayukta. The court order in a way questions as to how it can be said that the Lokayukta's probe is not fine. So I feel it is a good decision," he said.

To a question on petitioner planning to appeal against the order in the Supreme Court, the Home Minister said, let them go to Supreme Court, our legal team too will examine and respond to it.

Asked if HC verdict was a set back to opposition, which had been demanding for the CM's resignation, he said, "they have got the answer from this order...." PTI KSU ADB