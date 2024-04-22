Advertisment
National

HC order on Bengal school jobs 'illegal', will challenge it: Mamata Banerjee

author-image
NewsDrum Desk
Updated On
New Update
TMC Supremo and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee addresses an election campaign rally

TMC Supremo and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee

Raiganj: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday termed as “illegal” the Calcutta High Court order cancelling all appointments made through a 2016 teacher recruitment test, and said her government will challenge the verdict.

Advertisment

Banerjee, while addressing an election rally at Raiganj in North Bengal, also accused BJP leaders of influencing a section of the judiciary and judgments.

“The court verdict cancelling all recruitments is illegal. We stand by those who lost jobs. We will ensure you get justice, and challenge the order in a higher court,” she said.

The Calcutta High Court on Monday ordered the cancellation of all appointments made through the recruitment process of the State Level Selection Test-2016 (SLST) in West Bengal government-sponsored and aided schools, declaring it “null and void”.

West Bengal Mamata Banerjee Calcutta High Court Bengal SSC Scam Bengal school jobs scam
Advertisment
Subscribe