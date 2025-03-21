HC order on Goa Town Planning Act section: Govt within its rights to approach SC, says Rane

Panaji, Mar 21 (PTI) The Goa government is within its rights to approach the Supreme Court against a High Court order on a section of the Town and Country Planning Act.

The Goa Bench of the Bombay High Court recently read down section 17 (2) of Town and Country Planning Act 1974, following which there have been demands from some NGOs for the resignation of Rane.

"There is a stay (on the HC order) for six weeks. We have six weeks to approach the Supreme Court. Ultimately it is a legal matter. The matter is sub judice so I should not speak much on it," Rane, the state's Town and Country Planning minister, told reporters.

"When it is still sub judice, the state government is within its right to approach the other court (Supreme Court) which we have mentioned. I feel still it requires application of mind because it involves sentiments. We try to help people. Let the legal brains decide," Rane added.

Queried on whether the Pramod Sawant government will approach the SC on the order, Rane said he had no problem with it personally, adding that the department as well as lawyers from the HC and SC will give a decision.

"Whatever decision we have taken, it will be defended," he asserted.

Speaking on Thursday's protest against him by some NGOs, Rane said he is being targeted because he is a strong leader.