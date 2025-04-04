HC orders demolition of illegal structure; says tolerant attitude will lead to anarchy

Mumbai, Apr 4 (PTI) Illegal constructions should not be tolerated as non-compliance with law will lead to anarchy, the Bombay High Court has said while ordering the demolition of an illegal structure at Ulhasnagar town in Maharashtra's Thane district.

A division bench of Justices A S Gadkari and Kamal Khata in the judgment passed on Thursday said it can not allow those who do not do their duty as citizens to seek enforcement of rights under the Constitution.

"We are bound by the dictum "illegality is incurable" as held by the Supreme Court," the HC said, adding that every person concerned with illegal construction should be held responsible, and severe deterrence must be imposed to ensure lawful development.

"We request the State Government to consider legislating on this aspect as well....we are afraid that if these steps are not immediately taken, the entire object of planned development would be only a distant dream. Besides, it would be a state of anarchy," the court added.

The order came on a petition filed by Neetu Makhija (58) seeking a direction to the Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation to act against ongoing illegal construction by Mahagauri Builders & Developers.

The construction was causing damage to her property on the adjacent plot, but the developer threatened her after she complained to the civic body, she alleged.

The developer is a politically influential person, and therefore the civic body and police are not taking any action, the plea claimed.

The municipal corporation told the court that it issued a notice of demolition, but by that time the developer had applied for regularisation, and the application was pending.

The high court said a person cannot be permitted to regularize a thoroughly illegal construction started without taking any permission whatsoever. "It cannot be tolerated," the court said.

"The law is for the well-being of citizens, and all the citizens must voluntarily and necessarily follow it, else there will be only anarchy," it added.

Municipal authorities as well as the police will be held responsible for not taking timely action and thereby promoting illegal constructions, the judge said, while also noting a "serious lack of communication" between different civic departments in the digital era.

The court ordered the municipal corporation to demolish illegal parts of the structure. PTI SP KRK