HC orders detention of UP special secretary till raising of court in contempt proceedings

Prayagraj, Dec 21 (PTI) The Allahabad High Court in a contempt proceedings passed an order of detention against Rajnish Chandra, Special Secretary in Uttar Pradesh's Department of Social Welfare, till raising of court and a fine of Rs 2000 for non-compliance of court order.

The detention order was passed by Justice Salil Kumar Rai on a contempt application filed by retired assistant teacher Suman Devi who had alleged non-payment of her salary despite a court order of March 4.

Passing the order, the high court observed, "The apology tendered by the Special Secretary does not persuade this court to discharge him from contempt as the said apology is not genuine and sincere." It then said, "Sri Rajnish Chandra, the present Special Secretary, Department of Social Welfare, Government of Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow is hereby sentenced to detention in the Court itself and shall remain in detention till the rising of the court at 01:00 p.m. and with a fine of Rs.2000/- (Rs. Two Thousand) payable by January 4, 2025 to the Registrar General of this Court." After the court order, he was taken into custody by court officer and remained till 1.00 pm.

Passing the order, the high court did not accept the apology of Chandra, observing, "The act of the Special Secretary in trying to pass the buck and his role in preventing payment of salary to the applicant in terms of the order dated March 4, 2024 passed by this Court shows that the apology tendered by the Special Secretary is not sincere and has been given only to avoid punishments in the proceedings." PTI COR RAJ ZMN