HC orders DVAC to file FIR against TN minister in bribery case

Chennai, Feb 20 (PTI) The Madras High Court on Friday directed the DVAC to register an FIR against K N Nehru over alleged bribery in appointments to the Municipal Administration and Water Supply Department, a portfolio he currently holds.

The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption must register the FIR against the minister based on information shared by the Enforcement Directorate, the bench comprising Chief Justice Manindra Mohan Shrivastava and Justice G Arul Murugan said.

The bench noted that while the ED’s complaint was vague, it had submitted voluminous material indicating a prima facie case.

It added that a preliminary inquiry could be conducted by the state under Section 173 of the BNSS within 14 days, but the state had only delayed the investigation. PTI JSP SSK