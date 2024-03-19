HC orders holding of Bar elections in Delhi on one day for two-year tenure

New Delhi, Mar 19 (PTI) Elections to all bar associations in the national capital shall be held on a single day for a uniform tenure of two years, the Delhi High Court ordered on Tuesday.

The high court said a candidate cannot contest elections to more than one bar association even if they practise in multiple courts.

Delhi has six district courts.

"To ensure purity in elections and to curb use of money power, this court prohibits hosting of election parties, printing of posters and erection of hoardings," a bench of Acting Chief Justice Manmohan and Justices Rajiv Shakdher and Suresh Kumar Kait said in an order.

The bench said the candidates can hold physical and virtual meetings and use WhatsApp or other social media to propagate their ideas for improvements they propose to bring about in the interest of the legal fraternity.

The high court was hearing a batch of petitions on whether elections to the executive committees of different bar associations should be held simultaneously and if the tenure of such committees should be for a uniform period.

The other issue raised in the petitions was whether Identity/ Proximity Cards and Radio Frequency Identification Tag/Stickers (RFID) should be mandatorily issued to all lawyers and by whom.

"With the consent of all the district court bar associations, Delhi High Court Bar Association and all bar associations annexed with the tribunals in Delhi, it is directed that elections to their Executive Committees shall be held simultaneously i.e. on the same day and term/ tenure of all such Executive Committees shall be for a uniform period of two years," the court ruled.

It said the elections shall be held only after the issuance of ID/ Proximity Cards and RFID to all lawyers to ensure that the exercise is fair and transparent.

The bench said as the terms of all bar associations in Delhi are going to expire in September 2024, it would be appropriate to hold the elections on October 19.

It is neither practical nor feasible to hold elections to some of the bar associations, whose terms have already expired, in April or May, 2024, as there are general elections in the country because of which EVMs and security forces might not be available.

"'One day elections' of all the bar associations shall avoid the interference of members of other bar associations, besides avoiding overcrowding by the supporters of a candidate who is contesting elections to other bar associations.

"The fixed term of two years will enable the respective bar associations to work effectively for the welfare of its members and will give sufficient time to implement various welfare schemes," the court said.

It said this will avoid multiplicity of litigations arising before and after the conduct of the elections to different bar associations and also save judicial time.

"This court is of the view that the aforesaid consensual directions will reduce electoral malpractices and shall ensure fair and smooth elections," the court said. PTI SKV SK SK