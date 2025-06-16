HC orders inquiry against officials over New Year's Eve party with alcohol at children's home

Mumbai, Jun 16 (PTI) The Bombay High Court on Monday expressed shock about a New Year's Eve party with alcohol and dancers allegedly held at a shelter home for differently-abled children here 13 years ago and ordered an inquiry against officials.

A bench of Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice Sandeep Marne noted that it has been 13 years since the "shocking" incident, but no action has been taken to date.

The bench said that it was surprised that an inquiry was conducted at the time, but there had been no action against officials or the superintendent of the home.

It ordered the commissioner for persons with disabilities to conduct an inquiry in six weeks and submit a report to the state government for appropriate action and punishment against the "delinquent" officials.

A compliance report has to be submitted to the court in three months.

The court was hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) filed in 2014 by social activist Sangeeta Punekar, raising concerns about the plight of the state-aided home in suburban Mankhurd, which housed 265 inmates at the time and was run by the Children's Aid Society.

The PIL claimed that in 2014, two staffers of the home were accused of sexually abusing two mentally challenged girls.

As per the plea, 26 mentally challenged girls were present along with officials of the shelter home at the New Year's Eve party held on December 31, 2012, when alcohol was served and money was showered on women dancers. PTI SP ARU