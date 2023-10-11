HC orders issuing notice to ED on Senthil Balaji's bail plea

Chennai, Oct 11 (PTI) The Madras High Court on Wednesday ordered issuing notice to the Enforcement Directorate on a bail petition filed by DMK Minister V Senthil Balaji. who was arrested by the agency in connection with a money laundering case in June. Justice G Jayachandran, before whom the bail petition filed by Balaji came up for hearing, ordered issuing notice to the ED and posted to October 16, further hearing of the case.

Balaji's earlier bail applications were dismissed by a city court.

While so, stating that since Balaji was not well, he took treatment at Stanley Hospital on Monday, the present petition was filed to enlarge him on bail on considering his health condition.

When the petition came up for hearing, Additional solicitor general A R L Sundaresan, appearing for the ED sought time to file a detailed counter.

Senior counsel N R Elango, appearing for Balaji submitted the minister was yet to recover fully even after a bypass surgery and hence took treatment at the government hospital on October 9. He also submitted the medical report.

The judge directed the counsel for Balaji to furnish a copy of the report to the ED.

Balaji was arrested on June 14 by the ED in connection with a money laundering case linked to a cash-for-jobs scam when he was the Transport Minister during an earlier AIADMK regime.

Soon after his arrest, he underwent a bypass surgery at a private hospital. After treatment, the ED took him into custody and on completion of interrogation, he was sent to Judicial Custody by a local court.

The ED had filed a charge-sheet against Balaji. PTI CORR SA