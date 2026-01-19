HC orders notice to Edappadi Palaniswami on plea by former AIADMK MP

Chennai, Jan 19 (PTI) The Madras High Court on Monday ordered notice to the AIADMK general secretary on a suit filed by former AIADMK MP, K C Palanisamy, which sought to restrain Edappadi K Palaniswami from propagating and publishing false, scandalous, defamatory and malicious allegations among the general public against him.

Justice P Dhanapal also ordered notice to P Kandavel, the Sulur Union secretary of AIADMK, Coimbatore and posted to February 13, further hearing of the suit filed by Palanisamy, which also sought a compensation of Rs one crore from Edappadi Palaniswami and Kandavel for the loss of name and reputation among the general public due to propagation of false, scandalous, defamatory and malicious allegations.

In his suit, Palanisamy submitted that Edappadi Palaniswami used Kandavel as the "name lender" to file a false police complaint against him before the Sulur police station while Edappadi Palaniswami was the chief minister.

The said false complaint was registered as an FIR on January 24, 2020. In the said complaint, it was falsely stated that he was expelled from the AIADMK by party leader late J Jayalalithaa because he was misusing and abusing his association with the party for his personal gains. Based on the complaint, he was arrested and he was in prison for 19 days and thereafter, he was enlarged on bail on February 11, 2020.

He said on a petition filed by him, the Madras High Court had quashed the FIR on August 16, 2024. Edappadi Palaniwsami and Kandavel conspired together and had given a false and malicious police complaint.

The said criminal proceedings was therefore a malicious proceedings amounting to defamation and caused loss of reputation and mental agony to him, he added.