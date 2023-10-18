HC orders Ranchi SSP to file affidavit on why FIR not lodged

Ranchi, Oct 18 (PTI) The Jharkhand High Court on Wednesday ordered the Ranchi Senior Superintendent of Police Chandan Kumar Sinha to file an affidavit in a criminal writ petition filed by one Subodh Kumar.

Kumar, a clerk of an advocate working in the Jharkhand High Court was looted of his belongings while returning from the high court on September 29.

Kumar went to the Dhurwa police station to register an FIR but was allegedly turned down by the police who refused to lodge an FIR against the miscreants.

He then approached the office of the Ranchi SSP and filed a written complaint of the inaction of the Dhurwa police station as well as narrated the incident which occurred on September 29. However, there was no response from the office of the SSP.

Thereafter, Kumar filed a criminal writ petition seeking action against the police and a direction to the Dhurwa police station to register an FIR and take action.

The court of Justice Sanjay Kumar Dwivedi heard the matter on Wednesday and questioned the inaction of the police.

The high court ordered the Ranchi SSP to file an affidavit personally and inform what action has been taken in the matter and cite reasons for not lodging of the FIR.

The case will again be heard on November 7, said Kumar’s counsel Suraj Verma. PTI CORR NAM NAM RG