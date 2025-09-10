HC orders return of Sabarimala gold plates, pulls up Devaswom Board for bypassing approval

Kochi, Sep 10 (PTI) In a setback to the Travancore Devaswom Board, the Kerala High Court on Wednesday directed it to bring back from Chennai the gold-plated copper sheets fitted above the Dwarapalaka (guardian deity) idols in front of the Sabarimala sanctum sanctorum.

While considering the report of the court-appointed Sabarimala Special Commissioner, which stated that the sheets had been removed without the court's permission, the Devaswom Bench of the High Court strongly criticised the board and observed that it was "inappropriate to remove them without prior approval." The TDB manages the Lord Ayyappa temple, located within the Periyar Tiger Reserve.

The Bench noted that orders already exist requiring prior sanction from the Special Commissioner and emphasised that the High Court’s approval was necessary in such matters.

It further remarked that there had been sufficient time to seek permission beforehand and directed the Board to submit a report on Friday.

In his report, the Sabarimala Special Commissioner said that normally, the repair of gold ornaments is carried out within the temple premises after obtaining permission from the High Court.

He also sought strict directions from the Board not to undertake any significant maintenance work at Sannidhanam (the temple complex) or Malikappuram, a temple adjacent to the Lord Ayyappa shrine, without prior approval from the court.

Earlier on Tuesday, the board had rejected media reports claiming that the golden Dwarapalaka idols on either side of the sreekovil at Sabarimala temple had been detached and transported to Chennai for repair without prior permission.

In a statement, TDB president P S Prasanth had said such reports were baseless and clarified that it was the copper plates fitted above both Dwarapalaka idols that had been taken to Chennai, with the consent of the temple tantri and the board, for necessary repair.

The copper plates, which are painted in gold, were transported to the same institution in Chennai that had originally made and dedicated them to the temple, he had said.

According to Prasanth, the plates were carried in a secure vehicle by the Devaswom Commissioner (who also holds responsibility for the thiruvabharanam), the Sabarimala administrative officer, the assistant executive officer, the Devaswom goldsmith, a vigilance police sub-inspector, two Devaswom vigilance policemen, two Devaswom guards, and a representative of the sponsor who had originally offered the idols to the temple.

He had added that there had also been a tantric recommendation to repair the plates as well as the sacred sopana steps.

All expenses for repairing the plates are being borne by the sponsor, Prasanth had said.

Slamming attempts to stir controversy over the issue, Prasanth had alleged that it was an effort to defame the TDB-organised Global Ayyappa Sangamam, which is being held at Pamba on September 20.