HC orders steps to make charity commissioner's website operational amid blame game by authorities

Mumbai, May 25 (PTI) The Bombay High Court has taken note of "serious problems" with the website of the Maharashtra charity commissioner and directed the state government and the office of the commissioner to take steps for its immediate functioning.

While the charity commissioner's office claimed the state government was not providing assistance for the smooth functioning of the website, the government's Maharashtra Information Technology Corporation Ltd (MAHA IT) said the commissioner's office had not given the necessary details.

A bench of Justices Girish Kulkarni and Advait Sethna, in orders passed earlier this month, directed the charity commissioner's office to depute an officer to liaise with the MAHA IT to ensure all issues regarding the website were addressed.

"It appears that there are serious problems with the website of the charity commissioner," HC said.

The court noted that although the charity commissioner's office had submitted a report that its website was functional, the same was untrue.

The court was hearing a petition filed by one Shraddha More, raising concerns about the non-availability of the option to e-file cases before the designated officers under the state charity commissioner.

The charity commissioner then submitted a report to the court, stating that the organisation's website had been operational since August 2016, and the MAHA IT was managing it.

The report stated that the charity organisation requires around 500 GB of space per month on the server of the State Data Centre. However, the same was not being provided, and hence, the website was non-functional on several days.

As per the report, the charity commissioner's office has written to the state information and technology and the law and judiciary departments, requesting the requisite space on the server.

Recently, 14.99 TB space was provided, but the website remained non-functional due to some technical issues, the report said, adding that these issues were resolved and the website is now functioning smoothly.

It further said that the charity commissioner's office has started preparing a new website through a competent agency.

The MAHA IT informed the HC bench that there were delayed responses from the charity commissioner's office on many issues, due to which it was unable to undertake necessary work.

The court then directed the charity commissioner to depute an officer to liaise with MAHA IT employees executing an annual maintenance contract.

"All necessary requirements to upgrade the server and install up-to-date technical requirements shall be completed as expeditiously as possible and within three weeks," the court ordered.

The court also directed the Maharashtra government to provide immediate financial assistance to upgrade the server and purchase cloud space.

The bench noted that the assistant or deputy charity commissioner was not updating the data on the website.

"The charity commissioner is directed to direct all its officers/staff to update the data of all the proceedings, and there ought not to be any delay on uploading of such orders and/or proceedings," the court said.

The bench posted the matter for further hearing on June 11, by when the government and the charity commissioner's office will have to file their compliance affidavits.

Until the next hearing, the high court said since the website was not operative, parties were permitted to file their proceedings manually/offline. PTI SP ARU