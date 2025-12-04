HC panel confirms illegal coal mining in Meghalaya, pulls up district police

Shillong, Dec 4 (PTI) A one-man committee appointed by the Meghalaya High Court has confirmed the continuation of illegal coal mining in East Jaintia Hills district and pulled the district police for failing to detect ongoing operations despite prior complaints and video evidence.

In its 34th interim report, the committee said no SP or police representative attended its November 20 meeting, even though officials of the district administrarion, Coal India and MSTC participated.

The panel reviewed compliance with earlier directions issued by the high court, the Supreme Court, and the National Green Tribunal (NGT).

The committee examined complaints of illegal mining and transportation received earlier this month from East and West Jaintia Hills and West Khasi Hills.

A field inspection at Nartiang found no signs of coal movement but noted that vulnerable pockets require heightened surveillance during the dry season.

A separate complaint in Nongstoin was found unsubstantiated as the coal involved had been legally auctioned and lifted, the report stated.

The committee also apprised the HC on a major complaint submitted by Opposition MLA Brightstarwell Marbaniang which included videos showing alleged illegal mining at Lumbangla in East Jaintia Hills.

A joint inspection ordered by the committee confirmed the presence of large coal dumps and evidence of fresh activity, including a reinforced mine opening.

It said this indicated a long-running illegal operation and noted inconsistencies in the police records, including conflicting dates of FIR registration and the absence of seizure of equipment visible at the site.

The committee said it was unclear how such activity went undetected by the local police and concluded that the findings substantiated continued illegal mining in violation of court and NGT orders.

It recommended that the district administration identify all vulnerable locations in East Jaintia Hills, intensify patrolling and submit monthly reports supervised by the deputy commissioner and SP to the chief secretary.

It also sought strict checks at all entry and exit points to prevent movement of illegally mined coal.

On coal auctions, the committee recorded a recent government notification fixing a 120-day deadline for bidders to make full payment and lift coal.

It directed that fresh auctions be initiated for inventorised coal stored in Coal India depots after the April 2025 auction drew negligible bidders.

A discrepancy of 40,554.72 MT in coal inventory in East Jaintia Hills was also flagged, and the committee asked the Mining and Geology Department to submit an inquiry report within two weeks. PTI JOP MNB