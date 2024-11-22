HC permits HPTDC to operate 9 out of 18 loss-making properties till March 2025

Shimla, Nov 22 (PTI) The Himachal High Court on Friday permitted the state's tourism department to continue operating till March 2025 nine of the 18 loss-making properties that it had ordered to shut down recently.

The 18 hotels of the Himachal Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (HPTDC)with poor occupancy were directed to cease operations by the court on Tuesday.

While allowing the nine properties to remain open on Friday, a single-judge bench of Justice Ajay Mohan Goel asserted that the court was not modifying its earlier order in totality. However, it is permitting the corporation to run the nine properties till March 31, 2025.

The HPTDC had filed an application praying for a recall/modification of the November 19 order and said that the corporation is taking serious steps to ensure that its properties are put to maximum utilisation and they become profit-earning ventures rather than white elephants.

The counsel for the HPTDC had submitted that some of the properties ordered to be closed have certain obligations in the mode of room and event bookings and advances have been received from the parties and under these circumstances, a modification order has been prayed for.

The HPTDC also pleaded that financial earning of 18 units and perusal, therefore, demonstrates that some of these units having hotel rooms are also providing other facilities of restaurant and banquet hall and of late have started earning from the same.

The counsel submitted that the corporation indeed stands chastened by the order passed by the court and shall be making all out endeavours to pull the corporation out of red besides ensuring that the dues of the retired employees are paid in time, it would also ensure that such situation does not arise in the future.

The hotels permitted to operate include - The Palace Hotel (Chail), Hotel Chandrabhaga (Keylong), Hotel Devdar (Khajiar), Hotel Meghdoot (Kiarighat), Hotel Log Huts and Hotel Kunzum (Manali), The Castle (Naggar), Hotel Bhagsu (Mcleodganj) and Hotel Dhauladhar (Dharamshala).

The properties were closed as they were financially unviable, the court had said, adding that public resources should not be wasted by the HPTDC in the upkeep of "these white elephants".

Meanwhile, principal media adviser to the chief minister Naresh Chauhan said the state government presented its case in the Court and as a result, orders have been issued to re-open nine hotels of the corporation.

The interests of the offices, employees and stakeholders of Tourism Corporation were completely safe and they need not fear, he said in a statement issued here.

He said that the present Congress government was not responsible for the condition of the hotels and accused the previous BJP government of mismanagement. PTI BPL RHL