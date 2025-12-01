HC permits TN to take up works relating to ponds in race club

Chennai, Dec 1 (PTI) The Madras High Court has permitted the Tamil Nadu government to carry out all works related to strengthening/development of ponds in the suit schedule property where the Madras Race Club (MRC) is situated.

Modifying an order of "Status Quo" granted by a single judge on an application filed by MRC, the court allowed the government to carry out all such work to store excess rain water while permitting the development of Eco Park, which is conceived to mitigate adverse impact of floods, promote tourism, reduce pollution and serve as a natural habitat for several flora and fauna species.

Allowing an appeal filed by the TN government, challenging an order of a single judge dated July 4, 2025, a division bench comprising Justices S M Subramaniam and Mohammed Shaffiq in its recent order said, "We prima facie find that there is an overarching public interest in ensuring that the projects proposed in the suit schedule property are proceeded with unhindered/unimpeded." "We are thus inclined to modify the order of Status Quo and permit the State to carry out all works related to strengthening/development of ponds to store excess rain water," the bench ruled. PTI CORR SA