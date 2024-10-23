HC poses queries to TN police over probe into sexual abuse of girls in fake NCC camp

Chennai, Oct 23 (PTI) The Madras High Court on Wednesday posed a series of questions to the police in respect of investigation into the case relating to the sexual absuse of 13 girls in a fake NCC camp said to have been organised by the anti-social elements in a school in Krishnagiri district in Tamil Nadu.

A division bench comprising Justices D Krishnakumar and P B Balaji posted to October 30, further hearing of a Public Interest Litigation filed by advocate A P Suryaprakasam, which sought to transfer the investigation into the incident from Krishnagiri police to the CBI.

When the case came up for hearing, Additional Advocate General J Ravindran submitted that a charge sheet has been filed in respect of 4 schools in the case.

He said one Gopu was working in a government high school, who developed friendship with accused Sivaraman, since deceased, and through him the NCC camps were conducted.

When the bench asked whether another person, who was allegedly involved in this case, was interrogated, Ravindran said it was done and that and it seems the man was innocent.

Public prosecutor Hasan Mohamed Jinnah submitted that the man quwstioned by the police was working as a part-time worker under Sivaraman.

When the bench asked whether the schools obtained permission from the District Educational Officer to conduct the camp, Ravindran said they had to get approval from the NCC Commandant. But, they failed to do so. The schools do not even have the NCC unit, he added.

Immediately, the bench said the police had taken action against the management of the schools and recorded arrests. But, have they investigated why the schools conducted NCC camps without obtaining approval from the NCC Commandant, how the school managements were associated with Sivaraman or why were the students taken to other schools, the bench added.

Suryaprakasam said by their own conduct they have shown their inefficiency to conduct the investigation. Police wanted to close the case at the initial stage itself and bury it, he alleged.

The bench asked the police who was the real culprit. Why they have not investigated several aspects relating to the camps. What was the modus operandi, the bench added.

Jinnah said the police were yet to get the post-mortem report and Judicial Magistrate report relating to inquest. The accused Sivaraman was running Annai Udavi Maiyam, which was a fake trust. Investigation revealed that the victims were taken to the office and sexually harassed.

The investigation further revealed that victims were taken to Kerala, Karnataka, Puducherry and Mahabalipuram, he added.

Suryaprakasam said it has now became a case of inter-state sexual harassment. It was a very sorry state of affairs.

Ravindran said that during the next hearing the police will file a comprehensive status report about the investigation.

The bench directed the police to file the details of the probe.

The bench directed the Tamil Nadu Legal Services Authority to take steps to disburse the compensation of Rs 1.63 crore to the victims. PTI CORR SA